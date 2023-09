Reed (quadriceps) did not participate at the Seahawks' practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Reed popped up on the injury report Thursday, sitting out the team's first practice of the week with an injured quad. The nose tackle recorded a season-high eight tackles, including two sacks, in the team's 37-27 win over the Panthers in Week 3. It's possible that the team just gave him a day off as they don't play until Monday against the Giants.