Reed was sidelined from practice Wednesday due to a tooth injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

The specifics of Reed's issue haven't been disclosed, but tooth problems don't typically lead to a player missing a contest. The nose tackle has enjoyed a solid campaign in his return to Seattle this season, notching four sacks -- already his most since 2020 -- through eight games. Reed's status for Sunday's contest against the Commanders should be clarified as Week 10 prep progresses.