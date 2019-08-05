Seahawks' Jarran Reed: No practice Monday
Reed (suspension) did not practice Monday due to personal reasons, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
The details of Reed's absence remain undisclosed, as does a timetable for his return to practice. Reed is facing a six-game suspension for a violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy. With DeMarcus Christmas (back) on the PUP list, Jay-Tee Tiuli could see increased reps behind Al Woods as long as Reed remains sidelined.
More News
-
Seahawks' Jarran Reed: Six-game suspension•
-
Seahawks' Jarran Reed: Practices fully in minicamp•
-
Seahawks' Jarran Reed: Makes return to practice field•
-
Seahawks' Jarran Reed: Out until training camp•
-
Seahawks' Jarran Reed: Undergoes sports hernia surgery•
-
Seahawks' Jarran Reed: Torments quarterbacks in 2018•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Draft Melvin Gordon, Ezekiel Elliott?
After Le'Veon Bell held out the 2018 season, Melvin Gordon and Ezekiel Elliott have to be taken...
-
Air yards projections: Browns, Bucs
The Browns and Bucs have seen some turnover in their passing games this offseason. Ben Gretch...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: McCoy falling
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
WR regression candidates
Heath Cummings says these are the wide receivers most likely to regress in 2019.
-
Undercover Mock: Waiting on WRs
Tired of analyst mocks that look nothing like your real-life Fantasy drafts? Dave Richard goes...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Trust Kirk
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...