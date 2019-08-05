Reed (suspension) did not practice Monday due to personal reasons, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

The details of Reed's absence remain undisclosed, as does a timetable for his return to practice. Reed is facing a six-game suspension for a violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy. With DeMarcus Christmas (back) on the PUP list, Jay-Tee Tiuli could see increased reps behind Al Woods as long as Reed remains sidelined.

