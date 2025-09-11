Reed was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to a back injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Reed may have picked up the injury during the Seahawks' 17-13 loss to the 49ers this past Sunday, when he played 43 snaps (38 on defense, five on special teams) and logged five tackles (two solo) and two quarterback hits. He doesn't appear to be in great jeopardy of missing Seattle's Week 2 contest against Pittsburgh this Sunday, but his practice participation over the next two days will determine whether he enters the weekend with an injury tag.