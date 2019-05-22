Seahawks' Jarran Reed: Out until training camp
Head coach Pete Carroll said Reed (sports hernia) is unlikely to return to the field before training camp, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Reed underwent surgery April 24 to repair a sports hernia injury he seemingly suffered sometime last December. It shouldn't be a problem the 16-game starter is going to have missed both OTAs and training camp in recovery. As long as the veteran doesn't miss too much of training camp, he should be ready to roll as a surefire starter in 2019. The incoming addition of defensive end Ezekiel Ansah doesn't threaten Reed's perch as the top interior defensive lineman on the depth chart.
