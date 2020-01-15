Seahawks' Jarran Reed: Pass rush falls in 2019
Reed, who made three tackles over two playoff games, finished the 2019 season with 27 tackles, two sacks and a pass breakup over 10 regular-season games.
Reed served a six-game suspension to start the season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, but he stayed was able to play every game for the rest of the season despite popping up on the injury report occasionally. The 27-year-old defensive tackle racked up 10.5 sacks and 31 quarterback pressures in the 2018 campaign, but those numbers dropped to two and 13 this year, which prorates to 3.2 and 20.8, respectively, over a full season. He's a valued run-stopper, though, and he'll likely be a top priority for the Seahawks to re-sign before he becomes an unrestricted free agent in March.
