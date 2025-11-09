Reed (thumb/wrist) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Ari Horton of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Reed managed to be a full participant in all three practice sessions this week and was not listed on Friday's injury report, so his move to the injured reserve means he likely suffered a major setback in his recovery process. The 32-year-old defensive tackle will be required to miss at least the next four games, with Week 14 against the Falcons constituting his earliest return date. In Reed's absence Mike Morris will likely get the start at defensive end.