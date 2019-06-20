Seahawks' Jarran Reed: Practices fully in minicamp
Reed (sports hernia) practiced fully during minicamp, Gregg Bell of the Bellingham Herald reports.
Reed returned to practice for the first time since January during minicamp and it didn't take him long to work his way up to full participation. This news removes practically all concern over his availability for the start of training camp in late July.
More News
-
Seahawks' Jarran Reed: Makes return to practice field•
-
Seahawks' Jarran Reed: Out until training camp•
-
Seahawks' Jarran Reed: Undergoes sports hernia surgery•
-
Seahawks' Jarran Reed: Torments quarterbacks in 2018•
-
Seahawks' Jarran Reed: Active for Week 16•
-
Seahawks' Jarran Reed: Ready for Sunday's game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty/Keeper Mailbag
Should you keep James Conner? Should you trade Todd Gurley? Heath Cummings answers those questions...
-
Fantasy Football: Target Corey Davis?
Ben Gretch kicks off a new series reviewing the sustainability of the highs and lows of the...
-
Post-minicamps Fantasy headlines
Now that minicamps have wrapped up, the NFL goes dark until camps open in mid-July. Here are...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Avoid Sanders
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football busts...
-
2019 Fantasy football auction prices
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings have revealed their consensus auction val...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...