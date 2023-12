Reed (hamstring) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the 49ers, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

According to Dugar, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters Friday that the team "just gave him [Reed] a break today," implying that he'll be available for Sunday's contest. If Reed's hamstring issue were to hold him out in Week 14, Cameron Young would likely assume the starting nose tackle duties.