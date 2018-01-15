Reed had 45 tackles, 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble through 15 games in 2017.

Reed was given an increased role in his second season, seeing an extra 10 defensive snaps per game. His pace of three tackles per game is decent for a defensive tackle, but adding a better pass rush would vault him into a high-level IDP role.

