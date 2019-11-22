Play

Reed (ankle/groin) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game versus the Eagles, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Reed was downgraded to a non-participant at Thursday's practice, but it won't impact his availability for Sunday's contest. The 26-year-old has seen a heavy snap share since returning from his six-game suspension Week 7 and should see a similar workload this week.

