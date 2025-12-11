default-cbs-image
Reed (wrist/thumb) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Corbin K. Smith of SI.com reports.

Reed returned from a five-game absence Sunday and played 45 percent of defensive snaps. His limited participation is likely just the team limiting Reed's reps, meaning he should be ready to suit up in Week 15 against the Colts.

