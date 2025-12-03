Reed (thumb) was designated to return from the injured reserve list Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Reed appears to be nearing a return after missing the Seahawks' last four games due to a thumb injury sustained in the Week 10 win over the Cardinals. The 32-year-old tallied 17 total tackles, including 1.5 sacks, in eight appearances prior to his injury. Seattle now has 21 days to add Reed to its active roster before he reverts to IR. The veteran will likely play a rotational role on the Seahawks' defensive line once fully healthy.