The Seahawks added Reed to the 53-man roster Saturday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Reed's spot on the active roster comes following the placement of Will Dissly (Achilles) on injured reserve. The 26-year-old resumed practicing this week after being suspended for the first six games of the season, and he appears set to take the field on Sunday versus Baltimore.

