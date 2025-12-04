Reed (thumb) was a full participant in Seattle's practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Reed (thumb) returned to practice for the first time since landing on injured reserve early last month with thumb and wrist injuries. The 32-year-old was designated to return earlier in the day and could have a chance to play in Sunday's matchup versus the Falcons. Once healthy, Reed should resume his role as a rotational defensive lineman.