Seahawks' Jarran Reed: Seeing heavy workload
Reed made six tackles (one solo) and one sack in Sunday's 25-17 loss to the Chargers.
Reed now has five sacks in the last six games, and he's made at least five stops in four of those contests. The third-year pro also logged 45 of 51 defensive snaps (88 percent), which was the most on the Seahawks' defensive line.
