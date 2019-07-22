Seahawks' Jarran Reed: Six-game suspension
Reed will be suspended six games for a violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Per the report, the punishment stems from an incident from early 2017, in which Reed was not charged or arrested. The defensive lineman appealed his suspension, but that was denied Friday morning, which sets the stage for him to miss the first six games of the regular season.
