Reed agreed to a two-year, $23 million contract with the Seahawks on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Reed served a six-game suspension and had 27 tackles (10 solo), two sacks and one forced fumble in 2019, but the Seahawks saw enough to bring him back for another two seasons. The 27-year-old had 10.5 sacks in 2018 and will undoubtedly look to regain that form.

