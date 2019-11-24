Reed was forced out of Sunday's game against the Eagles with an ankle injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Reed shook off an ankle injury to be active for this contest, and it's unclear if this injury is related. The fourth-year defensive tackle brings a strong pass rush to the Seahawks' defensive front, recording three tackles and 0.5 sacks before exiting the contest. Al Woods and Quinton Jefferson figure to be the main beneficiaries of Reed's absence.