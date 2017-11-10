Seahawks' Jarran Reed: Suffers hamstring injury
Reed will not return to Thursday's matchup against the Cardinals due to a hamstring injury, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Reed went down mid-way through the first quarter. While the severity of the injury is unknown at this time, it is enough to keep the 24-year-old defensive tackle sidelined for the remainder of the game.
