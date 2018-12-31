Reed made three tackles and two sacks in Sunday's win over the Cardinals.

After registering a combined three sacks over his first two seasons, Reed emerged as a menacing pass rusher with 10.5 sacks, trailing only Frank Clark (14) on the Seahawks and ranking tied for 17th in the league. The 2016 second-round pick will be leaned on heavily in the playoffs, and he'll look to repeat this dominating performance in 2019's contract year.