Seahawks' Jarran Reed: Torments quarterbacks in 2018
Reed made three tackles and two sacks in Sunday's win over the Cardinals.
After registering a combined three sacks over his first two seasons, Reed emerged as a menacing pass rusher with 10.5 sacks, trailing only Frank Clark (14) on the Seahawks and ranking tied for 17th in the league. The 2016 second-round pick will be leaned on heavily in the playoffs, and he'll look to repeat this dominating performance in 2019's contract year.
