Reed (ankle) is expected to practice this week and will likely be a game-time decision for Monday's game against the Vikings, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Reed aggravated his ankle injury during this past Sunday's win over the Eagles, but coach Pete Carroll said the defensive tackle is "determined" to practice and play. The Seahawks won't release their first official practice report until Thursday. If Reed can't shake the injury in time for Monday's contest, Quinton Jefferson and Al Woods are slated to handle Reed's normal snap count.