Seahawks' Jarran Reed: Undergoes sports hernia surgery
Reed had surgery Tuesday to repair a sports hernia, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Reed expects to recover within 4-to-6 weeks, giving him plenty of time to get ready for the start of training camp. He'll presumably be held out of all offseason practices, coming off a breakout 2018 campaign with 50 tackles (34 solo) and 10.5 sacks in 16 games (all starts). The 2016 second-round pick is the only proven pass rusher on Seattle's roster after defensive end Frank Clark was traded to Kansas City on Tuesday.
