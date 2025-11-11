Head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters that Reed (thumb) underwent wrist surgery Monday morning, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Reed landed on injured reserve Saturday, and after Sunday's 44-22 win over the Cardinals, the veteran defensive lineman will have to miss at least three more games before being eligible to be activated off IR. Mike Morris and Brandon Pili will continue to see more defensive snaps for as long as Reed is sidelined.