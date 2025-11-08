Seahawks' Jarran Reed: Won't play vs Cardinals
By RotoWire Staff
Reed (thumb/wrist) has been ruled out for Seattle's game versus the Cardinals on Sunday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.
Reed had been on the injury report throughout the past two weeks but managed to be a full participant in all three practice sessions this week and wasn't listed on Friday's injury report. With the 32-year-old seemingly suffering a setback, Mike Morris will likely get the start at defensive end in his absence.