Seahawks' Jason Myers: Another perfect outing
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Myers hit a 27-yard field goal and all four extra-point tries in Sunday's 31-27 win over the Rams in the NFC Championship Game.
Myers has hit all three field-goal attempts, and all nine extra-point tries through two postseason games. During the regular season, Myers connected on 41 of 48 field-goal tries, including 22 of 27 (81.3 percent) from beyond 40 yards. The Seahawks will face the Patriots in the Super Bowl on Feb. 8.
