Seahawks' Jason Myers: Back on track in Week 17
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Myers went 2-for-2 on field-goal tries and made all three of his PATs in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Panthers.
Myers was able to get back on track in Week 17 after going without a field-goal attempt in Week 16 against the Rams, making multiple field goals for the seventh time in eight games. The kicker converted a 48-yarder in the first quarter and a 30-yard try in the fourth quarter. Myers has had a masterful season, going 39-for-44 on field-goal attempts, including 9-for-12 from 50-plus yards, while making all 47 of his extra-point tries over 16 games.
