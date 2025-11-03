Myers made his only field-goal attempt and went 5-for-5 on extra-point tries during Sunday night's 38-14 win over the Commanders.

Myers connected on a 41-yard field goal as time expired in the first half, notching at least one field goal for the third straight game and seventh contest overall this year. The kicker has now gone 14-for-18 on field-goal tries, including 4-for-6 from 50-plus yards, while making all 27 of his PATs over eight games this season.