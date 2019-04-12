The Seahawks are left with one kicker (Myers) on the 90-man roster following the release of Sam Ficken on Friday.

Myers and Ficken were poised to embark on a battle for the kicker job in Seattle. However, before the offseason program could begin next week, the Seahawks cast their lot with Myers, at least for the time being. In 54 games between the Jaguars and Jets the past four years, he made 84.3 percent of his field-goal attempts (97 of 115). Meanwhile, after missing seven point-after tries from the longer distance in 2015, he's missed just eight over the last three years.