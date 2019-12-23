Play

Myers made a 51-yard field goal and two extra points in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Cardinals.

It was Myers' second field goal made over 50 yards this year, and he's now made 11 straight field goals, although only three of them were from beyond 40 yards. Myers has made 23 of 28 field goals this year (82 percent) and all 17 from under 40.

