Myers hit both field-goal attempts and all four extra points in Sunday's 37-34 loss to the Cardinals.

The Seahawks' hyper-efficient offense left Myers in the dark over the first five games, as he attempted two field goals and a whopping 21 extra points in that stretch, connecting on each one. The Cardinals stopped the Seahawks a couple of times in the first half, affording Myers a chance to make up for lost time with field goals from 41 and 44 yards. The Seahawks still lead the league in red-zone percentage (85.7), but Myers is still attached to the league's highest-scoring offense and should be rostered in fantasy formats. He has a favorable Week 8 matchup, too, as the 49ers' defense has allowed opponents to score on just 46.7 percent of red-zone trips, third in the league.