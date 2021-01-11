Myers connected on both field-goal attempts and both extra-point tries in Saturday's 30-20 wild-card loss to the Rams.

Myers hit field goals from 50 and 52 yards, capping off a perfect season in terms of field-goal attempts. The 29-year-old made all 26 field-goal tries over 18 games this season, including four attempts from beyond 50 yards and 15 attempts from beyond 40 yards. Myers has now hit 37 consecutive field goals dating back to the 2019 season, and he'll look to keep that streak running in 2021, as he's under contract for two more years.