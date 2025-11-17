Myers went 4-for-5 on field-goal tries and made his only extra-point attempt in Sunday's 21-19 loss to the Rams.

Myers was the team's main offensive asset in Week 11, making field goals from 57, 30 and 22 yards in the first half before later adding a 29-yarder in the third quarter. The kicker was tasked with attempting a go-ahead field goal from 61 yards as time expired, but he missed it short. Myers has now connected on at least two field goals in four of his last five games and seven times overall this season. On the year, the kicker has gone 21-for-26 on field-goal attempts, including 6-for-9 from 50-plus yards, while making all 33 of his PATs over 10 contests.