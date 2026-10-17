Myers went 2-for-3 on field-goal attempts during the Seahawks' 17-14 overtime loss to the Broncos on Thursday.

Myers opened Thursday's scoring with a 55-yard field goal late in the first quarter, with the veteran kicker taking advantage of the altitude at Mile High Stadium. He missed a 47-yarder in the third quarter but made up for it with a 34-yard field goal within the final seconds of the fourth, which forced Thursday's game into overtime. It was the first missed field goal of the season for Myers, who is 12-for-13 on field-goal attempts (including 3-for-3 on kicks from 50-plus yards) and 14-for-15 on PATs through six regular-season games. The Seahawks will head back home for a Week 7 tilt against the Chiefs on Sunday, Oct. 25.