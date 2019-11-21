Seahawks' Jason Myers: Dealing with hip injury
Myers (hip) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Coming out of the bye week, Myers is battling a hip injury that makes his status uncertain for Sunday's game against the Eagles. The Seahawks haven't signed another kicker to the roster, so they may not view this as a problem moving forward. Nevertheless, continue to monitor his practice capacity as the week progresses.
