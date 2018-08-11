Seahawks' Jason Myers: Drills 43-yard field goal Thursday
Myers made a 43-yard field goal in Thursday's 19-17 preseason loss to the Colts.
Myers has the tough task of battling Sebastian Janikowski for the starting kicker position. Janikowski was given a $600,000 signing bonus while Myers' base salary is $705,000, so the cards are stacked against Myers versus the seasoned veteran.
