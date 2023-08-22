Myers hit two of three field-goal attempts and both extra-point tries in Saturday's 22-14 preseason win over the Cowboys.

Myers was perfect in the first preseason game with three extra points and a 35-yard field goal. He subsequently hit a 36-yarder and a 57-yarder on Saturday before missing a 43-yarder wide left in the closing minutes. The 32-year-old is coming off a fantastic season where he hit 34 of 37 field-goal tries (92 percent) and 41 of 42 extra-point attempts (98 percent), and he was rewarded with a new four-year contract in January.