Myers connected on a 55-yard field goal and four extra points in Sunday's 31-23 win over the Dolphins.

Myers went two games without even attempting a field goal, but a rare Tyler Lockett drop set him up for a deep try in the first half. Myers nailed it along with four extra points to stay perfect on the season. The Seahawks have converted on 13 of 15 red-zone trips (86.7 percent) this season -- first in the league -- so it's a bit concerning for Myers' fantasy outlook. While this offense is likely matchup-proof, the Vikings' red-zone defense ranks second in the league, allowing opponents to score just 41.2 percent of the time, so perhaps Myers will have more opportunities in Week 5.