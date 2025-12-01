Myers converted all four of his field-goal attempts and both extra-point tries in Sunday's 26-0 win over the Vikings.

Myers' field-goal makes came from 33, 56, 54 and 40 yards. He did the bulk of the scoring for Seattle against Minnesota, accounting for 14 of the team's 26 points. Myers has been on a hot streak, making 15 of 16 field-goal attempts and all 16 of his extra points in November. On the season, Myers is 28-for-33 on field goals and a perfect 38-for-38 on point-after tries. He's a premier fantasy kicker in Seattle's offense.