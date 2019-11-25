Play

Myers connected on a 24-yard field goal and two extra points in Sunday's 17-9 win over the Eagles.

Myers battled through a hip injury during the practice week but showed no ill effects, as he made every kick for a second straight week. The 28-year-old has now made 15 of 20 field goals, including every try under 40 yards. The Seahawks will host the Vikings in Week 13.

