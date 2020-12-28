Hollister made both field-goal attempts and both extra-point tries in Sunday's 20-9 win over the Rams.
Myers connected on field goals from 45 and 49 yards, extending his streak -- which dates back to last season -- to 33 straight made field goals. The 29-year-old kicker has converted 15 field-goal tries from beyond 40 yards this year as well. He'll look to stay perfect in a Week 17 matchup against the 49ers.
