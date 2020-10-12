Myers connected on all three extra-point attempts in Sunday's 27-26 win over the Vikings.

Myers continues to be perfect this season, but he's not being challenged much. The 29-year-old kicker has made all 21 extra points this season, and he's attempted just two field goals, making both tries from beyond 40 yards. Being attached to the second-highest scoring offense in the league is usually a fantasy kicker's dream, but the Seahawks have converted on a league-high 88.9 percent of red-zone trips and have been more willing to go for it on fourth down, leaving minimal opportunities for Myers. Since 2010, no team has found the end zone on more than 78 percent of its red-zone opportunities, so the Seahawks should be due for some regression. Perhaps that will come against the Cardinals in Week 7, as they have allowed a 42.9 red-zone conversion rate -- second in the league.