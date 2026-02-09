Myers connected on all five field-goal attempts and both extra-point tries in Sunday's 29-13 win over the Patriots in the Super Bowl.

Myers accounted for the Seahawks' first 12 points of the game, and he finished with 17 total points. The 34-year-old kicker completed a perfect postseason, drilling all eight field-goal attempts and 11 extra-point tries through three playoff games. Myers was dependable during the regular season, too, making 85 percent of his field goals and every extra point. He's heading into the final year of his contract but could be an extension candidate as the Seahawks look to retain their title in 2026.