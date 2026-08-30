Myers went 1-for-2 on field-goal attempts and missed his lone PAT try in Friday's 9-9 preseason tie against the Chiefs.

Myers converted a 46-yard attempt in the first quarter but missed a PAT in the fourth quarter to keep Seattle's lead at 9-6. After the Chiefs tied the game, Myers missed an opportunity to give the Seahawks their only win of the preseason by pushing a 52-yard field-goal attempt wide right on the final play of the game. Myers missed his only field-goal attempt in Seattle's preseason opener against the Cowboys and went 1-for-2 on field-goal attempts while missing a PAT try in the Seahawks' second preseason game. His preseason inaccuracy represents a significant departure from Myers' strong performance during the 2025 regular season, when he converted 41 of his league-high 48 field-goal attempts.