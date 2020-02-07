Seahawks' Jason Myers: Gets $1.5 million guaranteed
Myers has a $1.5 million contract guarantee kicking in Friday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Given that the guarantee accounts for 57.7 percent of Myers' $2.6 million base salary, the Seahawks presumably would've cut him before Friday if they didn't intend to keep him as their starting kicker for 2020. The 28-year-old is entering the second season of a four-year, $15.45 million contract, after converting 23 of 28 field-goal attempts (82.1 percent) and 40 of 44 PATs (90.9 percent) in 2019. The Seahawks attempted fewer than 30 field goals each of the past three seasons, in part because they tend to play at a slow pace early in games, and in part because Russell Wilson is so efficient in the red zone.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Garrett's impact on Giants offense
Jason Garrett beat the Giants for years. Now he's poised to create meaningful numbers with...
-
XFL depth chart breakdown
Ben Gretch goes team by team with important takeaways from the release of full XFL depth charts...
-
XFL Week 1 injury reports, game previews
A look at the Week 1 XFL matchups, including injury reports, depth chart discussion and more.
-
Top 10 TE rankings for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 10 tight end rankings for 2020 from each of our experts.
-
2020 Rankings: WR Top 10
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 10 wide receiver rankings for 2020 from the Fantasy Football...
-
2020 Rankings: QB Top 10
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 10 quarterback rankings for 2020 from each of our Fantasy...