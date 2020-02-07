Play

Myers has a $1.5 million contract guarantee kicking in Friday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Given that the guarantee accounts for 57.7 percent of Myers' $2.6 million base salary, the Seahawks presumably would've cut him before Friday if they didn't intend to keep him as their starting kicker for 2020. The 28-year-old is entering the second season of a four-year, $15.45 million contract, after converting 23 of 28 field-goal attempts (82.1 percent) and 40 of 44 PATs (90.9 percent) in 2019. The Seahawks attempted fewer than 30 field goals each of the past three seasons, in part because they tend to play at a slow pace early in games, and in part because Russell Wilson is so efficient in the red zone.

More News
Our Latest Stories