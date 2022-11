Myers connected on a 55-yard field goal and an extra point in Sunday's 21-16 loss to the Buccaneers.

Myers was about to line up for a 40-yard try when wide receiver DK Metcalf incurred an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that backed him up 15 yards. It was no problem for Myers, who has now hit six straight field-goal attempts from beyond 50 yards dating back to last season. Through 10 games this year, Myers has hit 19 of 20 field-goal tries and 26 of 27 extra-point tries.