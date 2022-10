Myers made two of three field-goal attempts and all six of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 48-45 win over the Lions.

Myers nailed a 56-yarder but went wide left from 39 yards on his second field-goal attempt. In rebounding with a 25-yard make later, along with a bunch of PATs along the way, Myers still finished with a season-high 12 points, hitting double digits for the second game in a row.