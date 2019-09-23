Myers made all three extra points in Sunday's 33-27 loss to the Saints.

Myers has only attempted one field goal this season, missing a 58-yard attempt in Week 2. He has converted on all 10 extra-point attempts, and he'll look to be afforded more scoring opportunities in Week 4's game versus the Cardinals.

