Seahawks' Jason Myers: Hits every kick
Myers made all three extra points in Sunday's 33-27 loss to the Saints.
Myers has only attempted one field goal this season, missing a 58-yard attempt in Week 2. He has converted on all 10 extra-point attempts, and he'll look to be afforded more scoring opportunities in Week 4's game versus the Cardinals.
