Myers connected on a 27-yard field goal and all three extra-point tries in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Panthers.

Myers was perfect from short range to retain his spot as the league's most accurate kicker this year, as he has hit 24 of 25 field-goal tries, including all nine boots from beyond 40 yards. He's averaging just under two field goals per game, so he should be considered a solid fantasy option down the stretch.