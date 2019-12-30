Myers didn't attempt a field goal but connected on all three extra points in Sunday's 26-21 loss to the 49ers.

This was the first time Myers didn't try a field goal since Week 3. He'll end the regular season with 23 made field goals on 28 attempts (82 percent), and he made all 17 tries from within 40 yards. Myers has never played an NFL playoff game, so we'll see how he responds to the pressure in Sunday's wild-card game against the Eagles.